PITY THE POOR TRUMPBOTS:

Close to 70 percent of Americans said they disapprove of the way President Donald Trump is handling the death of George Floyd, according to a new poll. [...]





Trump has faced a backlash to his response to Floyd's death and the ongoing demonstrations. After protesters damaged and looted areas across Minneapolis, Trump responded by tweeting, "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd."





During a recent press briefing, Trump also suggested that he would invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to deploy military troops to states that he thinks can't contain the protests. Following his suggestion, he faced opposition from several governors from such states as New York, Texas and Michigan, as well as Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who said he did not support invoking the act.





Additionally, Trump was recently accused of allowing tear gas to be used to disperse protesters near the White House before he went across the street for what has been called a photo op at a church.