June 5, 2020
PITY THE POOR TRUMPBOTS:
Nearly 70 Percent of Americans Disapprove of Trump's Handling of George Floyd's Death, New Poll Shows (MATTHEW IMPELLI, 6/5/20, Newsweek)
Close to 70 percent of Americans said they disapprove of the way President Donald Trump is handling the death of George Floyd, according to a new poll. [...]Trump has faced a backlash to his response to Floyd's death and the ongoing demonstrations. After protesters damaged and looted areas across Minneapolis, Trump responded by tweeting, "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd."During a recent press briefing, Trump also suggested that he would invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to deploy military troops to states that he thinks can't contain the protests. Following his suggestion, he faced opposition from several governors from such states as New York, Texas and Michigan, as well as Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who said he did not support invoking the act.Additionally, Trump was recently accused of allowing tear gas to be used to disperse protesters near the White House before he went across the street for what has been called a photo op at a church.
White bystanders armed with rifles watch Floyd protesters march in Indiana (ASSOCIATED PRESS, 06/05/2020)
Protesters in a rural Indiana city who took to the streets to condemn racism and police killings of black people encountered bystanders who were holding rifles during the demonstration.A video that circulated on social media shows 21 people standing along a bike trail near downtown Crown Point, Indiana, watching protesters march past them Monday during a peaceful protest against police brutality and racism. Eight of the bystanders held firearms, an act Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said is protected under state law. [...]Cedric Caschetta, who attended the nearly three-hour protest said some people stood on the opposite side of the street where the protest began and tried to antagonize them. Caschetta, 20, said the opposition crowd shouted, "Get a job," "You don't belong here" and "You're the problem."
White Alabama Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Birmingham Protesters, Police and Mayor in Racist 911 Call (CHANTAL DA SILVA, 6/5/20, Newsweek)
An Alabama man was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat on Wednesday evening, accused of threatening to shoot protesters, police and Birmingham's mayor over the city's decision to remove a Confederate statue.
Protest Leaders Largely Calm Amid Unrest as Police Violence Tests Mayors and Governors (MEGHAN ROOS, 6/5/20, Newsweek)
Sharpton's message came as many leaders around the country acknowledged the systemic racism that exists within local and state police departments. In Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday announced an investigation into the last 10 years of policing policies and procedures at the Minneapolis Police Department. A former chief of the Minneapolis police told Newsweek Thursday systemic racism existed not just within the Minneapolis Police Department, but within law enforcement organizations across the U.S.In Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday announced an official review of the Louisville Metro Police Department two days after the department's police chief was fired. The decision came on the heels of an exchange of gunfire between officers and protesters last week, during which one civilian was fatally shot. Earlier this year, Louisville police also gained national attention after the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot in her home. The shooting occurred as officers served Taylor a "no-knock warrant," a practice that Fischer said this week was suspended. [...]In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday the Los Angeles Police Department would also undergo a review for ways in which it could evolve its policies. Mayors in Nashville, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Portland and several other cities made similar announcements this week, as former President Barack Obama called on all mayors to review policing strategies and accept feedback from their communities.As government leaders announced their intentions to address calls for reform, and as additional charges were brought against the officers involved in the incident that resulted in George Floyd's death, the violence seen in the early days of the protests began to wane, enabling many cities to lift curfews put in place to mitigate the damage caused during the demonstrations."I'm more hopeful today than ever," Sharpton said during his eulogy. "There is a time and a season, and when I looked this time, and saw marches where in some cases young whites outnumbered the blacks marching, I know that it's a different time and a different season."
