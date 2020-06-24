OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:





Last week, the Pew Research Center released an analysis of the results of a previous survey the group conducted on life issues. The poll had surveyed more than 4,000 people between late July and early August 2019, asking them not only about their attitudes toward abortion but also about whether they agreed with their party's stance on the issue.





The survey found that 59 percent of self-identified Democrats support some limits on abortion; only 40 percent said abortion should be "legal in all cases." It also found that 29 percent of Democrats said they either agreed with Republicans on abortion policy or did not agree with either party's position.