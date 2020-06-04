OUR NEXT REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT:

June 4, 2020
Police Union Bosses to Biden: You're Pissing Us Off (Scott Bixby, Jun. 04, 2020, Daily Beast)
Welcome Democrats, to union-busting.As protesters around the country demand large-scale criminal justice reform in response to the high-profile deaths of black people killed by law enforcement in recent years, Joe Biden's public embrace of their platform has aggravated some of the most vocal and politically powerful organized labor organizations in the country: police unions.Loyal supporters since Biden shepherded landmark crime legislation through Congress in the 1990s, police unions and their rank-and-file members are feeling increasingly alienated by the former vice president as the political winds have shifted--and as calls for permanent criminal justice reform have become Democratic orthodoxy.
MORE:
Press pass offering little defense for journalists caught in the U.S. fray (Associated Press, 6/03/20)
Press passes and television cameras, once-powerful symbols of neutrality that helped protect journalists working in combat zones, are providing little defense for reporters and crews covering the escalating urban conflict in the United States.The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, an online project sponsored in part by the U.S. Freedom of the Press Foundation and the Committee to Protect Journalists, had documented more than 180 separate incidents since protests erupted late last week in Minneapolis before rapidly spreading to urban centers large and small across the country."It's one thing for reporters to get sort of caught in the crossfire, which happens to reporters in hot zones all the time," said Roy Gutterman, a journalism professor and director of the Tully Center for Free Speech at New York's Syracuse University.On Monday night in Syracuse, a veteran photographer reported being shoved to the ground by an officer who went out of his way to confront him even though he was nowhere near the formation, Gutterman said.
