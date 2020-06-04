OUR NEXT REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT:

As protesters around the country demand large-scale criminal justice reform in response to the high-profile deaths of black people killed by law enforcement in recent years, Joe Biden's public embrace of their platform has aggravated some of the most vocal and politically powerful organized labor organizations in the country: police unions.





Loyal supporters since Biden shepherded landmark crime legislation through Congress in the 1990s, police unions and their rank-and-file members are feeling increasingly alienated by the former vice president as the political winds have shifted--and as calls for permanent criminal justice reform have become Democratic orthodoxy.