June 3, 2020
OFFER THEM BETTER DEALS TO COME HERE:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says U.K. will offer Hong Kong residents refuge from Beijing (EAMON BARRETT, June 3, 2020, Fortune)
On Wednesday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson published an op-ed in Hong Kong's largest English-language newspaper, the South China Morning Post, that directly warned Beijing against imposing a national security law on Hong Kong by threatening a major reform to the visa rights of some Hong Kong residents."If China imposes its national security law [on Hong Kong], the British government will change our immigration rules and allow any holder of [British National Overseas] passports from Hong Kong to come to the U.K. for a renewable period of 12 months and be given further immigration rights, including the right to work, which could place them on a route to citizenship," Johnson wrote, claiming the move would be "one of the biggest changes in our visa system in British history."
