NOPE; IT'S EVEN MORE POLITICAL THAN THAT:

The answer? Politics, pure and simple.





George P. Bush is in statewide office now. (Yes, Land Commissioner is an elected statewide office in Texas!) He has his eye on running for governor one day. While Texas does not term limit its governors, Gov. Greg Abbott will have spent eight years in office come 2022 and may have his eye on running for the open Republican presidential nomination in 2024. There's already a lineup of ambitious Republicans ready and waiting to run if that happens -- or if Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick either retires or decides to run for an open governor's seat. And Bush very much wants to be in the mix for either of those offices.





And the simple fact -- that George P. knows -- is that there is NO conceivable path to the Republican nomination for governor or lieutenant governor in Texas as anything less than a vocal Trump supporter and voter. For all his troubles with the broader electorate -- in Texas and nationally -- Trump remains an absolutely revered figure among Texas Republicans, and it's very hard to imagine that changing between now and 2022, even if the President comes up short in his bid for a second term this November.