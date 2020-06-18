June 18, 2020
NO ONE WAS DISCUSSING REASONABLE VIEWERS:
Fox News Lawyer Suggests No Reasonable Viewer Would Think Tucker Carlson Is News (COLIN KALMBACHER, Jun 17th, 2020, Law & Crime)
"Would a reasonable viewer be coming here and thinking this is where I'm going to be hearing the news of the day?" Fox News attorney Erin Murphy asked U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil during a hearing conducted via telephone on Wednesday, according to Law360 reporter Frank G. Runyeon's account of what was said.
#allcomedyisconservative
