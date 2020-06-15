June 15, 2020

NO ONE IS SURPRISED:

Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst is in a surprisingly competitive re-election battle (The Week, 6/15/20)

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) was not on the list of vulnerable incumbents all that long ago, but a Des Moines Register poll released over the weekend has her trailing new Democratic opponent Theresa Greenfield by 3 percentage points, 46 percent to 43 percent, among likely voters Ernst has never fallen behind a Democratic opponent since her winning 2014 campaign, said J. Ann Selzer, the highly regarded pollster who conducted the survey. 

