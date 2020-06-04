June 4, 2020
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
White House tweets rumor that an LA Chabad house is fueling antifa (PHILISSA CRAMER and BEN SALES, 6/03/20, JTA)
A Los Angeles synagogue found itself having to deny misinformation about the George Floyd protests after a rumor spread -- and was briefly amplified by the White House -- that its security barriers were actually tools for looters.Chabad of Sherman Oaks installed vertical barriers filled with rocks last year in a move aimed at increasing security. The barriers, called bollards, are meant to stop people from ramming vehicles into people and buildings.But when unrest moved through Los Angeles this week, so did rumors that the rocks were actually planted to provide supplies for looters. Even after the synagogue dismantled the barriers and rebutted the rumors, the White House amplified the misinformation in a video that it tweeted and deleted Wednesday afternoon.
To be a Nativist/Nationalist requires both anti-Semitism--because Jews--and pro-Zionism--because Palestinians.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 4, 2020 12:00 AM