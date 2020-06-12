NEVER A nATION:

In his famous Letters from an American Farmer, Michel-Guillaume Jean de Crevecoeur wrote about "this new man. . . . That strange mixture of blood which you will find in no other country. . . . Here individuals of all nations are melted into a new race of men, whose labours and posterity will one day cause great changes in the world. . . . [he] leaves behind him all his ancient prejudices and manners, receives new ones from the new mode of life he has embraced, the new government he obeys, and the new rank he holds."