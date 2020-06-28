June 28, 2020
McGOVERN, DUKAKIS, DONALD...:
Trump admits it: He's losing (ALEX ISENSTADT, 06/27/2020, Politico)
What should have been an easy interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday horrified advisers when Trump offered a rambling, non-responsive answer to a simple question about his goals for a second term. In the same appearance, the normally self-assured president offered a tacit acknowledgment that he might lose when he said that Joe Biden is "gonna be your president because some people don't love me, maybe." [...]"Under the current trajectory, President Trump is on the precipice of one the of the worst electoral defeats in modern presidential elections and the worst historically for an incumbent president," said former Trump political adviser Sam Nunberg, who remains a supporter.
All before the really dire numbers he's causing on Covid start coming in.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 28, 2020 12:00 AM