June 27, 2020

LEAVING THE WEST:

Tzipi Livni: Annexation of West Bank a 'historic mistake' (MEMO, June 27, 2020)

Former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni asserted on Friday that Israeli annexation of large parts of the occupied West Bank is a "huge historic mistake", CNN reported.

Several days ago, Livni told The Washington Post that: "Israel is about to make one of the most fateful decisions in its modern history -- a decision that will have a profound impact on its future as a Jewish democratic state and on the prospect for peace."

She added: "The Israeli cabinet is on the verge of unilaterally annexing territories in the West Bank."

"This is not a technical issue. It is a question that has a direct bearing on the very nature of the state of Israel -- its identity, its values and its future."

#MuslimLivesDon'tMatter

Posted by at June 27, 2020 8:14 AM

  

« THE TIGHTENING NOOSE: | Main | LAUGHINGSTOCK: »