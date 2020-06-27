June 27, 2020
LEAVING THE WEST:
Tzipi Livni: Annexation of West Bank a 'historic mistake' (MEMO, June 27, 2020)
Former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni asserted on Friday that Israeli annexation of large parts of the occupied West Bank is a "huge historic mistake", CNN reported.Several days ago, Livni told The Washington Post that: "Israel is about to make one of the most fateful decisions in its modern history -- a decision that will have a profound impact on its future as a Jewish democratic state and on the prospect for peace."She added: "The Israeli cabinet is on the verge of unilaterally annexing territories in the West Bank.""This is not a technical issue. It is a question that has a direct bearing on the very nature of the state of Israel -- its identity, its values and its future."
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 27, 2020 8:14 AM