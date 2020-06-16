JUST THEIR REWARD FOR OPPRESSING ASIATICS AND MUSLIMS:

Chinese officials are keen for President Donald Trump to win the November presidential election because he will continue "destroying US alliances," which could strengthen China's position in the world.





Nine current and former Chinese official told Bloomberg that the US is more dangerous to China when it unites with its traditional allies -- which could happen if Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden becomes president.





In the last 12 months alone, Trump has clashed with the UK and Canada over 5G contracts planned for Huawei, exchanged barbs with French President Emmanuel Macron, withdrawn funding from the World Health Organization, and shown little interest in continuing the NATO alliance.





On Monday, Trump pulled 10,000 US troops from their NATO stations in Germany.





In the eyes of Chinese officials, Trump's actions are most welcome, according to Bloomberg.