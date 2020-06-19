JUST FOLLOWING ORDERS:





Donald Trump was told in advance that Wikileaks would be releasing documents embarrassing to the Clinton campaign, according to newly unredacted portions of the Mueller report released Friday.





In July 2016, political consultant Roger Stone told Trump as well as several campaign advisors that he had spoken with Julian Assange and that Wikileaks would be publishing the documents in a matter of days. Stone told the then-candidate via speakerphone that he "did not know what the content of the materials was," according to the newly unveiled portions of the report, and Trump responded "oh good, alright" upon hearing the news. Wikileaks published a trove of some 20,000 emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee on July 22 of that year.





Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told federal investigators that he overheard the phone call between Stone and Trump.