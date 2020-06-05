IT'S ALMOST LIKE YOU CAN'T TRUST DONALD TO TELL THE TRUTH:

[T]he early charges do not indicate that antifascist motivations have provoked the violent activity that the Trump administration and its allies have spent the better part of a week attributing to it. With Barr at the helm of the protest response, the administration has tasked the FBI's counterterrorism partnerships with state and local police, known as Joint Terrorism Task Forces, with finding "extremists" and "agitators" within the protest movement.





"What it definitely demonstrates is that antifascism is not a driving force in the current protest violence," said Mike German, a retired FBI special agent who worked with the Los Angeles JTTF.