IT'S ALL HE'LL BE REMEMBERED FOR:





Twitter users on Saturday noted that when they searched for the word "racist" on the platform, Twitter pointed them toward the account of President Donald Trump.





"The top result for racist on Twitter is the president of the United States," The Verge's Tom Warren tweeted.





Business Insider was able to replicate this on Saturday afternoon by searching for both the terms "racist" and "racism."





A spokesperson for Twitter on Saturday told Business Insider that the president is listed under these terms as a result of the company's algorithm, which is triggered by user behavior.