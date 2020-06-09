June 9, 2020
IT SEEMS LIKE A REASONABLE TRADE OFF:
J K Rowling is not transphobic: people who menstruate are women (Ella Whelan, 6/09/20, The Critic)
According to the latest Twitter meltdown, using the shorthand of 'women' when referring to 'people who menstruate' is not just pedantic, it's transphobic - it doesn't include the gender non-binary individuals who have periods. An article arguing for greater investment in menstrual health and hygiene in developing countries post Covid-19 used the term 'people who menstruate' instead of women. And, as it was rather obvious that the article was talking about women (even using a picture of a woman leading a workshop on menstruation in Kenya) British author JK Rowling pointed this out, tweeting: 'I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?'Twitter wars are rarely important - but this one is interesting. Rowling's tweet prompted enormous outcry, even Daniel Radcliffe has put out a statement denouncing her comments: 'Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people'. There is often a generational divide in the debate - Jonathan Ross, who initially tweeted in support of Rowling, got told off by his daughters for saying that she 'clearly' wasn't transphobic. He later U-turned, tweeting, 'I've come to accept that I'm not in a position to decide what is or isn't considered transphobic'.Is it transphobic to say women get periods? Don't be daft - even the Devex article cites a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-funded report which it says reveals that '500 million women' - not people - 'worldwide do not have what they need to manage their menstruation'. Rowling is known for taking what's deridingly called the 'TERF' side in the debate over gender - arguing that while gender might be a construct, the biological or sex difference between man and woman is not.
The obvious compromise is that we get to call women "women" and they get to call us "transphobic".
MORE:
Inquiry needed into link between Asperger's and gender dysphoria: Australian expert (Michael Cook, Jun 9, 2020, MercatorNet)
Increasingly, anecdotal reports and research are linking gender dysphoria with Asperger's syndrome. The Australian recently featured a leading expert who wants an inquiry into the disproportionate number of teenagers with autism in gender clinics.Professor Tony Attwood, a psychologist and author of a number of books on autism, is not opposed to gender change as such. But he feels that people could slump back into depression if trans status was embraced with impulsive and unrealistic hopes of a fix for autism."Once they've changed gender, they still have autism and when (gender) transition doesn't solve their problems they think, Oh no, that was the only option I had, what's the point of life?," he told The Australian.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 9, 2020 12:00 AM