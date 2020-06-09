IT SEEMS LIKE A REASONABLE TRADE OFF:

According to the latest Twitter meltdown, using the shorthand of 'women' when referring to 'people who menstruate' is not just pedantic, it's transphobic - it doesn't include the gender non-binary individuals who have periods. An article arguing for greater investment in menstrual health and hygiene in developing countries post Covid-19 used the term 'people who menstruate' instead of women. And, as it was rather obvious that the article was talking about women (even using a picture of a woman leading a workshop on menstruation in Kenya) British author JK Rowling pointed this out, tweeting: 'I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?'





Twitter wars are rarely important - but this one is interesting. Rowling's tweet prompted enormous outcry, even Daniel Radcliffe has put out a statement denouncing her comments: 'Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people'. There is often a generational divide in the debate - Jonathan Ross, who initially tweeted in support of Rowling, got told off by his daughters for saying that she 'clearly' wasn't transphobic. He later U-turned, tweeting, 'I've come to accept that I'm not in a position to decide what is or isn't considered transphobic'.



