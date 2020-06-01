An emotional Fischer announced Monday that there was no officer body camera video of the shooting.





"That lack of institutional failure will not be tolerated," Fischer said as he announced Conrad's termination, effective immediately. Robert Schroeder will serve as interim police chief.





"I am saddened that it took this much calamity in our city to remove the chief of police," Metro Council President David James said Monday.





Protesters organized to honor Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old former EMT who was shot dead when LMPD officers served a narcotics warrant at her home in March. The three officers, still employed at LMPD, didn't have their body cameras on in that case, either.