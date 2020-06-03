June 3, 2020
IN ITS ENTIRETY:
Joe Biden's Empathy Offensive (CHARLOTTE ALTER, JUNE 2, 2020, TIME)
In his latest audition to be America's Healer-in-Chief, Vice President Joe Biden delivered a speech on Tuesday about the fight against systemic racism, which he said was fundamental to a "battle for the soul of the nation" this election year. "The country is crying out for leadership," Biden said, speaking at a podium at Philadelphia City Hall, flanked by American flags. "Leadership that can unite us, leadership that brings us together, leadership that can recognize the pain and deep grief of communities that have had a knee on their neck for a long time."The speech was the latest in Biden's empathy offensive--a series of remarks and public appearances that talk about the pain at the heart of the nationwide protests, while calling for unity to confront systemic racism. Biden's strategy is to make his presidential campaign a contrast between character and empathy on his part and antagonism and bluster on Trump's.
Any deviation from the message that Donald is Donald and Joe isn't is a mistake.
