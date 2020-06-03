IN ITS ENTIRETY:

In his latest audition to be America's Healer-in-Chief, Vice President Joe Biden delivered a speech on Tuesday about the fight against systemic racism, which he said was fundamental to a "battle for the soul of the nation" this election year. "The country is crying out for leadership," Biden said, speaking at a podium at Philadelphia City Hall, flanked by American flags. "Leadership that can unite us, leadership that brings us together, leadership that can recognize the pain and deep grief of communities that have had a knee on their neck for a long time."



