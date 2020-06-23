HOW ENABLING WORKS:

This may well be an unprecedented moment in the history of the Israeli-Diaspora relationship. The possible annexation of parts of the territories have forced some of Israel's most passionate supporters to speak up, some for the first time, against an Israeli government decision on a matter it defines as essential for Israeli security. With anguish and love, they are modeling a healthy Jewish discourse, teaching us how to be responsible critics.





I am thinking in particular of Ted Deutch and Brad Schneider, two of Israel's most devoted friends in Congress. I know both men from numerous AIPAC events over the years, including congressional missions to Israel which they helped lead. During the bitter debate over the Iran nuclear deal, the two Democratic congressmen broke ranks with the Obama administration to oppose it. They have led the fight in Congress against BDS. If anyone defines the centrist pro-Israel American Jewish mainstream, it's Ted Deutch and Brad Schneider.



