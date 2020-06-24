June 24, 2020
HER JOB WAS ABORTING BLACK BABIES:
Planned Parenthood Fires Top Executive Over Allegations of Racism (Mary Margaret Olohan, June 24, 2020, Daily Caller)
A top executive at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America has been fired over allegations of racism.The organization's board of directors announced Tuesday that it had "parted ways" Monday with Laura McQuade, who had served as chief executive of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York since 2017, The New York Times reported. The news came after allegations of both abusive and discriminatory behavior toward Black Planned Parenthood employees.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 24, 2020 4:48 PM