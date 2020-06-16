June 16, 2020
HECK, NAMBLE MIGHT BE MORE POPULAR THAN DONALD:
Tucker Carlson Freaks Out Over Right-Wing Poll Showing BLM Is More Popular Than Trump (Cristina Cabrera, June 16, 2020, TPM)
Carlson opened his program with news of the right-leaning pollster Rasmussen's latest report that shows 62 percent of "likely" U.S. voters view BLM favorably while President Donald Trump's approval rating trails behind at 43 percent."Here's some bracing news we never expected to report: Black Lives Matter is now more popular than the President of the United States," Carlson lamented in the opening of his program. "And not slightly more popular than the President; much more popular."
