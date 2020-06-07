FUN WHEN THE TRUMPISTS INSIST THE ECONOMY SHOULD HAVE BEEN PRIORITIZED OVER LIVES:

Unlike most countries, Sweden never locked down during the coronavirus pandemic, largely keeping businesses operating, but the economy appears to be taking a hard hit nonetheless.





Under the Scandinavian country's controversial approach to the virus, cafes, bars, restaurants and most businesses remained open, as did schools for under-16s, with people urged to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.





Whatever hope there may have been that this policy would soften the economic blow now seems dashed.





"As in most of the world, there will be a record decline for the Swedish economy in Q2," SEB bank economist Olle Holmgren said.