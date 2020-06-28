FUN LISTENING TO THE rIGHT WHINGE ABOUT MOBS CHANGING THE CULTURE...:

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Why do you think the change was possible this time?





JOHNSON: Money - money. The climate in the country that was sparked by recent events across the nation said to all of America that race relations in this state - we can take the cover off of it. It is not what it needs to be. We have a serious race problem in this state - how we understand each other, how we perceive each other. And right in the front door of this country, a glaring symbol of that stands in the state of Mississippi.





And people who do business with the state, sports teams, colleges and universities saying hey, we can't be a party to that. We can't be involved in that kind of - we can't rubber-stamp or endorse a system like that. We're pulling out. You know, we may end up losing business. We may not - we certainly won't get any new business, no new jobs.





And when student athletes start talking about quitting the team - you know, a football industry, a college football industry at the SEC where two schools in the state of Mississippi make millions, tens of millions of dollars every year on the backs of African American athletes. And those athletes start saying, we may not play - all of a sudden, people get clarity. And that's why we changed.