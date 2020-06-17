EXCEPT THAT HE DIDN'T TELL THE TRUTH WHEN IT MATTERED...:

Twice over the last few years, I've met with individuals who had recently departed the Trump administration after serving at very senior levels. I'd known these individuals before Donald Trump descended his escalator five years ago. I hadn't been in touch with them during their time in the administration so as not to cause complications for them if somehow it became known we'd talked. I believed these individuals had chosen to serve this problematic president with good intentions, and probably accomplished more good--or more precisely prevented more harm--than many on the outside realized.





When these individuals left, I was led to understand through intermediaries that they would not resist, they might even welcome, an invitation to talk. So talk we did, at some length, privately.





I can report one exchange I had with both individuals. I said to each of them: "You know I'm alarmed by President Donald Trump. If I'd seen what you saw up close, would I be a bit reassured--or even more alarmed?"





Both answered promptly.





One responded, "You'd be more alarmed."





The other simply said, "Twice."





I was a bit befuddled and asked him what he meant. "You'd be twice as alarmed," he explained.