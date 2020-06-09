June 9, 2020
EVEN COUNTRY MUSIC CAN BE SAVED:
Willie Jones Blends Country-Trap With Classic Banjo-Picking on "Trainwreck" (JONATHAN FRAHM, 04 Jun 2020, Pop Matters)
Country artist Willie Jones' "Trainwreck" is an accessible summertime breakup tune that coolly meshes elements of the genre's past, present, and future.Willie Jones stands at the crossroads between country music's past, present, and future. The perennial genre has enjoyed further pop and R&B crossovers leaning in from the last decade onward, but it arguably wasn't until Lil Nas X renovated its soundscape with "Old Town Road" that a full-on subcategory of country music was born. Informed by the country-trap of today alongside the wily fraying of classic Appalachian banjo, Jones' "Trainwreck" contributes towards driving the direction of mainstream country forward by such novel means. Inundated by a whopping synthetic bass beat, playful electric guitar riffs, and the aforementioned banjo-picking alike, the slinky breakup tune sounds something like a summertime hit.
