DONALD'S BASE:

The nearly 3,000-word memoir, which references internal details that would only be known to members who operated inside The Base and had access to its internal communications network, appeared in an encrypted chat thread used by neo-Nazis earlier this year and was tipped to VICE News, which vetted the tale.





"In the course of history men have always found themselves dissatisfied with their current political situation," the author writes. He blames the rise of liberalism for social decay, which leads to he and his compatriots thinking, as he has it, "The only way to truly change society was to rape society." He then describes how some neo-Nazis believe the collapse of society is nigh and that the only way forward is to either hasten the fall, prepare for it, or both, which leads to them meeting up in person to "materialize out of the internet and into the world." (This is what Nazzarro intended when he first established The Base: The aim was to corral internet neo-Nazis and make them into a real-world insurgency.)





The writer of the memoir says that his generation of neo-Nazis is collectively driven by vicious prejudice and the difficulties of being a "young man during an age of ever progressive liberal ideologies," and added that he felt alienated by modern society.





"In 2019 I found myself in The Base, which at the time I found to be a delightful organization full of like minded individuals preparing for what we considered the inevitable... The impending collapse of our social order and the nation as we know it."





Following closely on James Mason's Siege--an insurgency manual considered scripture to many militant neo-Nazis--The Base metastasized its worldview: A race war was coming and they needed to be ready to strike. Their preparations, in his telling, involved creating cells across the country, with armed, paramilitary training camps getting members, some of whom were former servicemen, ready for the violent struggle that would ensue after the fall of the U.S. government. At that point, the group could enact its bloodlust: Out of the smoldering rubble of America, it could take over a swath of land and make a white ethnostate.