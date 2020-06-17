June 17, 2020
DONALD WHO?:
US utility plans to ditch coal in favour of renewables - in just five years (Joshua S Hill,17 June 2020, Renew Economy)
Vectren, US energy company servicing the state of Indiana, has announced plans to shift from what is a nearly an all coal generation business to producing nearly two thirds of its total energy from renewable energy sources by 2025.
Trump Can't Save Coal Country (KEITH JOHNSON, OCTOBER 30, 2019, Foreign Policy)
President Donald Trump came into the White House vowing to end the Obama administration's so-called war on coal and Make Anthracite Great Again. Instead, Trump is overseeing a cascading collapse of America's coal industry, a trend that could have political consequences for him in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 17, 2020 12:00 AM