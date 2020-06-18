June 18, 2020
DAD, "DID DONALD TRUMP EVEN EXIST?"
Supreme Court rules against Trump's bid to end program shielding 'Dreamer' immigrants (Tucker Higgins, 6/18/20, CNBC)
The 5-4 opinion was authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, a conservative, and joined by the court's four liberals. Roberts reasoned that the Trump administration's termination of the program was "arbitrary and capricious," in violation of federal law that governs administrative procedure.
