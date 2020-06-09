June 9, 2020
CREDIT TO DONALD:
Trump vs US military -- German pullout proves incomprehension (PAUL WALLIS, 6/09/20, Digital Journal)
The US military is quite rightly seething over Trump's decision to withdraw nearly a third of its forces out of Germany. So are America's allies. Trump's earlier denigration of NATO shows total lack of understanding.The withdrawal decision has drawn universal condemnation for a lot of good reasons. The sheer vagueness of Trump's NATO policy can be defined by a few negative remarks and some rather bitchy Tweets. This all-too-obvious blurring of US military policy is at best cosmetic, at worst, idiotic.
Anyone even mildly competent would handle it better, but Donald is right that we should defund the military, especially bases abroad as we always have at the end of major wars.
