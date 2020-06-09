CREDIT TO DONALD:

The US military is quite rightly seething over Trump's decision to withdraw nearly a third of its forces out of Germany. So are America's allies. Trump's earlier denigration of NATO shows total lack of understanding.

The withdrawal decision has drawn universal condemnation for a lot of good reasons. The sheer vagueness of Trump's NATO policy can be defined by a few negative remarks and some rather bitchy Tweets. This all-too-obvious blurring of US military policy is at best cosmetic, at worst, idiotic.