June 22, 2020
BUT, ANTIFA...:
Army Soldier Plotted 'Jihadi Attack' on His Own Unit With Neo-Nazi Satanists: Feds (Spencer Ackerman & Adam Rawnsley, Jun. 22, 2020, Daily Beast)
Federal prosecutors in New York accused a U.S. soldier of giving sensitive information on U.S. troop movements to a satanic white-supremacist group as part of a criminal conspiracy to murder U.S. military service members and provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.According to an indictment released Monday, Private Ethan Phelan Melzer provided "confidential U.S. Army information" to an infamous organization known as the Order of the Nine Angles (O9A), a British occult Nazi group whose works have been promoted by white-supremacist militia Atomwaffen and which has expressed support for al Qaeda. Melzer's contacts within O9A described their plans as "literally organizing a jihadi attack."Prosecutors say that Melzer shared information about his Army unit's "location, movements, and security" with the satanic neo-Nazi group because he was allegedly planning an ambush attack on his fellow soldiers alongside O9A.
