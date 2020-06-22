BUT, ANTIFA...:

Federal prosecutors in New York accused a U.S. soldier of giving sensitive information on U.S. troop movements to a satanic white-supremacist group as part of a criminal conspiracy to murder U.S. military service members and provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.





According to an indictment released Monday, Private Ethan Phelan Melzer provided "confidential U.S. Army information" to an infamous organization known as the Order of the Nine Angles (O9A), a British occult Nazi group whose works have been promoted by white-supremacist militia Atomwaffen and which has expressed support for al Qaeda. Melzer's contacts within O9A described their plans as "literally organizing a jihadi attack."





Prosecutors say that Melzer shared information about his Army unit's "location, movements, and security" with the satanic neo-Nazi group because he was allegedly planning an ambush attack on his fellow soldiers alongside O9A.