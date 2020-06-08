BRING THE UIGHURS TOO:

If the Trump administration wants to do more than slap China's wrist, it should follow the United Kingdom's lead. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced that the U.K. will extend visa stays and provide a path to citizenship for Hong Kong residents who hold British National Overseas passports. That would allow about 315,000 people who received these passports before sovereignty was transferred China to emigrate to the U.K.





The U.K. government, like President Trump, has taken a tougher line on immigration in recent years. So offering these Hong Kong residents a path to U.K. citizenship marks a significant departure from the norm.





President Trump should similarly change course and significantly expand the availability of asylum visas to Hong Kongers wishing to preserve their freedoms.



