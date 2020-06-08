June 8, 2020
BRING THE UIGHURS TOO:
US should invite Hong Kongers to America (BENJAMIN POWELL, 06/06/20, The Hill)
If the Trump administration wants to do more than slap China's wrist, it should follow the United Kingdom's lead. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced that the U.K. will extend visa stays and provide a path to citizenship for Hong Kong residents who hold British National Overseas passports. That would allow about 315,000 people who received these passports before sovereignty was transferred China to emigrate to the U.K.The U.K. government, like President Trump, has taken a tougher line on immigration in recent years. So offering these Hong Kong residents a path to U.K. citizenship marks a significant departure from the norm.President Trump should similarly change course and significantly expand the availability of asylum visas to Hong Kongers wishing to preserve their freedoms.Hong Kongers are highly productive and already share, as the ongoing protests confirm, most American values, including free speech, freedom of the press, the right to assemble. One out of every four Hong Kong residents is a college graduate. Hong Kongers have a long history of supporting civil and economic freedoms.
