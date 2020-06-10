June 10, 2020
ARE WE COUNTING APPLIED DARWINISM AS A FAITH?
Only 1 in 4 Americans see Donald Trump as a man of faith (GABBY ORR, 06/10/2020, Politico)
As President Donald Trump leans on religion to reconnect with his political base ahead of the November election, most Americans dismiss the notion that he himself is a man of faith.Only 27 percent of registered voters in a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll said they somewhat or strongly agree that Trump himself is religious, while 55 percent somewhat or strongly disagree.
You always get down to that anti-Dreamer core.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 10, 2020 12:00 AM