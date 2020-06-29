June 29, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
Renewables provide almost half of UK electricity in first three months of 2020 (Joshua S Hill, 29 June 2020, Renew Economy)
The UK's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) published its official statistics for the first quarter of 2020, revealing that total renewable generation increased by 30% against the same quarter a year earlier, increasing to provide 40.8TWh, an increase of 9.4TWh and a record increase for year-on-year quarterly renewable generation.As such, the share of electricity generation provided by renewable energy sources during the first three months of 2020 increased to 47% - up an impressive 11.1% on the same quarter a year earlier.The new generation record beat out the previous best of 32.5TWh set in the fourth quarter of 2019 - which, in and of itself, shows consistency in the growth of the UK's renewable energy network.
