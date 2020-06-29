...AND CHEAPER...:

The UK's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) published its official statistics for the first quarter of 2020, revealing that total renewable generation increased by 30% against the same quarter a year earlier, increasing to provide 40.8TWh, an increase of 9.4TWh and a record increase for year-on-year quarterly renewable generation.





As such, the share of electricity generation provided by renewable energy sources during the first three months of 2020 increased to 47% - up an impressive 11.1% on the same quarter a year earlier.



