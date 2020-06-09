June 9, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
ACT electricity prices to drop after reaching 100% renewable target (Michael Mazengarb9 June 2020, Renew Economy)
ACT households are set to enjoy an average 2.56 per cent drop in electricity prices from 1 July, after the national capital succeeded in reaching its 100 per cent renewable electricity target.The new electricity price determination from the Independent Competition and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) for 2020-21 said that falling wholesale electricity costs driven by increased uptake of renewables, combined with the falling cost of the renewable energy certificates, contributed to the fall in electricity prices.
