ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:

Trump's election in 2016, in which he won 306 electoral votes and defeated Hilary Clinton, not only hinged on victories in red states but in swing states such as New Hampshire, Maine and Florida where he won slim victories. According to RealClearPolitics, Biden has slim leads on Trump in those states: in Maine, between 8 and 10 percent in New Hampshire about 4.5 percent. In 2016, Trump edged Clinton taking 49 percent of the ballots in Florida. The 2020 election could be just as close there with numerous polls showing voters in Florida favoring Biden over Trump, according to RealClearPolitics.





If the election were held today, Trump would lose Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona--all swing states that Trump won in 2016--Biden is leading in most polls by more than 3 percentage points in each of these states.





In Wisconsin, which in 2016 Trump won by 47.22 percent to 46.45 percent over Clinton , Biden holds a 49 to 40 percent advantage of Trump.





In 2016, Trump garnered 52 percent of the votes in Ohio, but if the election were held today Trump would narrowly lose with Biden leading 45 percent to Trump's 43 percent, according to a Fox News Poll.