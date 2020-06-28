ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:





A hopeful story now concerning the pandemic. It's about a nursing home in a hard-hit part of the country, and the majority of its residents are Black. And no one there has gotten the coronavirus. It's the Maryland Baptist Aged Home in Baltimore, and Derrick DeWitt is the director. He's also pastor of the First Mount Calvary Church nearby. And Reverend DeWitt joins us now.





Welcome.





DERRICK DEWITT: Hi. Thank you for having me.





GARCIA-NAVARRO: Sir, deaths in nursing homes account for nearly half of the virus-related deaths in the United States. How did you do this? What measures did you take?





DEWITT: Well, it was a combination of things. The best thing I could say we did was we really believed that the virus was coming. And this is kind of funny, but it's - when I heard President Trump say we only had 15 cases and by the end of the week that it would be zero, I knew that it was time to act.