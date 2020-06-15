June 15, 2020
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Right-Wing Leader Who Pushed Gorsuch Is Furious Over His LGBTQ Rights Opinion (David Badash, June 15, 2020, National Memo)
Judicial Crisis Network, a "powerful dark money group pushing [the] court to right," ran a $10 million campaign in 2017 to force Gorsuch onto the bench. He is President Donald Trump's first Supreme Court nominee. The group also spent $1 million to block President Barack Obama from putting Merrick Garland on the bench.In a series of tweets Carrie Severino blasted Justice Gorsuch and the five others who sided with his opinion. She even claims they are merely trying to appeal to college students by finding that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination.Gorsuch, a textualist who replaced Justice Antonin Scalia on the bench, decided that as written, the actual words of the Civil Rights Act make clear that discriminating on the basis of sex is illegal.
Nothing was easier to call than that the Right was going to hate Gorsuch, a libertarian.
