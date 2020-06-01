June 1, 2020
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Iran's foreign ministry Monday called on Washington to "stop violence" against its own people after protests across the US over the death of a black American man."To the American people: the world has heard your outcry over the state of oppression. The world is standing with you," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at a news conference in Tehran."And to the American officials and police: stop violence against your people and let them breathe," he told reporters in English.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 1, 2020 12:00 AM
« TO BE FAIR, HIS ATHLETE'S FOOT WAS PROBABLY ACTING UP: | Main | DID WE RUN OUT OF SMALLPOX BLANKETS: »