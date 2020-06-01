June 1, 2020

ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Iran calls on US to 'stop violence' against its own people at protests (AFP, 6/01/20)

Iran's foreign ministry Monday called on Washington to "stop violence" against its own people after protests across the US over the death of a black American man.

"To the American people: the world has heard your outcry over the state of oppression. The world is standing with you," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at a news conference in Tehran.

"And to the American officials and police: stop violence against your people and let them breathe," he told reporters in English.

