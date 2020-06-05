June 5, 2020
AFTER ALL, THEY LEFT EARTH TO ESCAPE HIM:
Trump campaign removes ad that violated NASA guidelines by showing astronauts (Rashaan Ayesh, 6/05/20, Axios)
NASA doesn't allow the likenesses of its astronauts to be used in advertisements, and an agency spokesperson told Bloomberg it was unaware of the video until it had been posted.Karen Nyberg, a retired astronaut and Hurley's wife, tweeted, "I find it disturbing that a video image of me and my son is being used in political propaganda without my knowledge or consent. That is wrong."
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 5, 2020 1:16 PM