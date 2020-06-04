A RELIGION OR A RACE?:

The debate on antisemitism often ignores Zionism's settler colonial features and exceptionalizes Israel. Challenging that discourse is not antisemitic. ( Alon Confino and Amos Goldberg, June 3, 2020, +972)

It was not uncommon for Jews to recognize as early as the 1920s and 1930s that Arab resistance to the Zionist movement, and later Israel, did not derive from antisemitism but rather from their opposition to the colonization of Palestine. For example, the Zionist leader and founder of the Revisionist movement, Ze'ev Jabotinsky, recognized Zionism's colonial features and offered an honest explanation of the Palestinians' motivations for rejecting it.





"My readers have a general idea of the history of colonization in other countries," Jabotinsky wrote in his 1923 essay "The Iron Wall." "I suggest that they consider all the precedents with which they are acquainted, and see whether there is one solitary instance of any colonization being carried on with the consent of the native population. There is no such precedent. The native populations [...] have always stubbornly resisted the colonists."





Haim Kaplan, a devoted Zionist from Warsaw, wrote in his diary in the same spirit in 1936. Reflecting on the Great Arab Revolt in Palestine, where his two children lived at the time, Kaplan observed that the talk of a renewed Arab antisemitism was little more than Zionist propaganda. From their perspective, the Arabs were right: Zionism dispelled them from their land, and the movement's adherents should be regarded as the side that waged war on the local population.





Despite these assessments, figures like Jabotinsky and Kaplan still had their reasons for justifying Zionism. In many countries today, including Israel, their critical observations of the movement would have been denounced as antisemitic. But they were right.





Robust scholarship has shown that Zionism has featured settler colonial elements. Zionists sought to build an overseas community, bounded by ties of identity and a shared past, in a land they viewed as empty or inhabited by natives that they regarded as less civilized than themselves. They wanted not so much to govern or exploit the natives, but to replace them as a political community. A key question that many historians are debating is how dominant settler colonialism has been compared to Zionism's other characteristics.





Approaching Zionism as one settler colonial movement among others does not necessarily negate the pursuit of justice embedded in Zionism, in which the Jews deserve a homeland of their own in the modern world. It also does not necessarily deny Israel's "right to exist," just as the recognition of the United States, Canada, and Australia as settler colonial states does not negate their right to exist.



