June 9, 2020
A LITTLE LATE TO TRY AND SAVE YOUR REPUTATION...:
Barr contradicts Trump: 'The Secret Service recommended that the President go down to the bunker' for safety (Maegan Vazquez, June 8, 2020, CNN)
Attorney General William Barr said Monday that the US Secret Service recommended moving President Donald Trump to the underground White House bunker during late May protests, contradicting the President's earlier assertion that his visit to the bunker was for "inspection."
...by turning on Dugout Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 9, 2020 12:00 AM