June 2, 2020
42% WAS THE CEILING; THE FLOOR IS 20:
Exclusive: Most Americans sympathize with protests, disapprove of Trump's response - Reuters/Ipsos (Grant Smith, Joseph Ax, Chris Kahn, 6/02/20, Reuters)
Even in rural and suburban areas largely unaffected by the demonstrations, most people expressed support. A little more than half of rural residents said they were sympathetic to the protesters, while seven out of 10 suburbanites agreed.Forty-seven percent of registered voters said they planned to support Biden in the Nov. 3 election, compared with 37% favoring Trump. Biden vowed not to "fan the flames of hate" in a speech on Tuesday about the unrest.
Morning Consult poll: Joe Biden now leads Donald Trump nationally by twelve points, 51-39.— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 2, 2020
Biden leads among men by 6 and women by 16.
Biden leads among independents by 9 (43-34) and is getting 92% of Democrats while Trump is getting just 84% of Republicans.
