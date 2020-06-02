42% WAS THE CEILING; THE FLOOR IS 20:

June 2, 2020

Exclusive: Most Americans sympathize with protests, disapprove of Trump's response - Reuters/Ipsos (Grant Smith, Joseph Ax, Chris Kahn, 6/02/20, Reuters) 


Even in rural and suburban areas largely unaffected by the demonstrations, most people expressed support. A little more than half of rural residents said they were sympathetic to the protesters, while seven out of 10 suburbanites agreed.

Forty-seven percent of registered voters said they planned to support Biden in the Nov. 3 election, compared with 37% favoring Trump. Biden vowed not to "fan the flames of hate" in a speech on Tuesday about the unrest.

