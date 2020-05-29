May 29, 2020
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
If all cars were electric, UK carbon emissions would drop by 12% (George Milev & Amin Al-Habaibeh, 5/29/20, The Conversation)
What if all cars switched to electric overnight? We recently published a peer-reviewed conference paper looking at the emissions impact for such a switch in Scotland alone, and have now extended our analysis to the whole of the UK for a forthcoming publication. We found that if the UK's cars went entirely electric its total carbon emissions would be cut by almost 12%.
