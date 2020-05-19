May 19, 2020
YOU CAN NEVER LICK ENOUGH SPITTLE:
TRUMP SAYS FOX NEWS ISN'T THE SAME AND HE'S 'LOOKING FOR A NEW OUTLET' AFTER HOST WARNS AGAINST HIS MEDICAL ADVICE (JACOB JARVIS, 5/19/20, Newsweek)
Donald Trump believes Fox News is "no longer the same" after host Neil Cavuto urged caution over the use of hydroxychloroquine, which the president is taking as a preventative against COVID-19.The president criticized the network and said he is "looking for a new outlet" after Cavuto's message, in which he warned of potential risks of taking the drug for vulnerable groups.
The Trumpist must wear kneepads.
