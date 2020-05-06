May 6, 2020

YOU CAN NEVER LICK ENOUGH SPITTLE:

Donald Trump Jr. investing in far-right OANN, "aiming to take down Fox": report (ROGER SOLLENBERGER, MAY 6, 2020, Salon)

The Journal reported that Hicks Equity Partners, a firm belonging to the family of Tommy Hicks Jr., the RNC co-chair, was negotiating a $250 million deal with Herring Networks, the parent company of OANN, a low-impact far-right network that offers a home to the likes of Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec and has defended Roy Moore and endorsed Russian propaganda.

When The Federalist, Twitchy and Fox aren't sycophantic enough....
