XPC (profanity alert):

Maybe we're finally getting ready to concede that we can't win a real war if we decide that every last hill of insensitivity is worth dying on. (GREGG HURWITZ, MAY 27, 2020, The Bulwark)

The African-American community has bailed out the Democratic party again and again at the voting booths. So the surprise wasn't that key voices in the community from Symone Sanders to Reggie Hudlin seemed largely willing to contextualize the remark, accept the apology, and move on. The surprise was that many white allies generally intent on chest-beating and virtue signaling were willing to listen.





Absolutism apparently no longer holds water.





Not when the temporary occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue waxes poetic about Henry Ford's "good bloodlines." Not when African-Americans and Hispanics wait nearly twice as long to vote because thousands of polling stations in minority communities have been closed since the Supreme Court weakened voting discrimination laws in 2013. Not when nearly 100,000 Americans have died from a mismanaged crisis and (according to the Guardian) 1 out of every 2,000 African-Americans in the entire country has already died of COVID-19.





Maybe now, with Americans perishing, unemployment skyrocketing, our economy shut down, and our Democratic institutions under assault from an administration and attorney general sworn to protect them, it seems we might be--might be--waking up to the fact that we can no longer brandish our political positions with religious fanaticism. We have to look at a dangerous world as it is, not as we wish it could be, and make complex, nuanced, and--gasp--adult decisions.





The Tara Reade debacle also illustrates the need for nuance. One of the rallying cries of #MeToo has been "Believe all women." But all women are not to be believed any more than all men are. To suggest that females are magical truth-telling creatures isn't just insulting; it's objectifying.



