May 21, 2020
WINNING THE WoT:
Convicted 9/11 Terrorist Renounces al-Qaida, bin Laden (VOA News, May 20, 2020)
Loosen the restrictions and utilize him.The only person convicted in a U.S. court in the September 11, 2001, attack on the United States claims he is renouncing terrorism, al-Qaida and its dead leader, Osama bin Laden."I denounce, repudiate Osama bin Laden as a useful idiot of the CIA/Saudi. I also proclaim unequivocally my opposition to any terrorist action, attack, propaganda against the U.S," Zacarias Moussaoui wrote in a note to a federal court in Virginia last month.He also said he wants to "warn young Muslim against the deception and the manipulation of these fake Jihadis."
