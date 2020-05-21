WINNING THE WoT:

The only person convicted in a U.S. court in the September 11, 2001, attack on the United States claims he is renouncing terrorism, al-Qaida and its dead leader, Osama bin Laden.





"I denounce, repudiate Osama bin Laden as a useful idiot of the CIA/Saudi. I also proclaim unequivocally my opposition to any terrorist action, attack, propaganda against the U.S," Zacarias Moussaoui wrote in a note to a federal court in Virginia last month.





He also said he wants to "warn young Muslim against the deception and the manipulation of these fake Jihadis."