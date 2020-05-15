May 15, 2020
WINNING THE WoT:
US Senate approves bill calling for tougher response to China's crackdown on Uighur Muslims (New Arab, 15 May, 2020)
The United States Senate unanimously approved legislation on Thursday calling on the White House to increase its pressure on China over its treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority.The bipartisan bill urges President Donald Trump to toughen his response to China's crackdown and calls for sanctions against those responsible, Reuters reported.
Every regime that denies Muslims their right to self-determination should be treated similarly.
MORE:
"Saudi Arabia's role in dousing the flames of Arab reaction to Netanyahu's annexation plan was specifically mentioned in Israeli security circles recently.— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 15, 2020
The Saudi support for any form of annexation was deemed crucial" https://t.co/w6PnVMA97S
