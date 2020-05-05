May 5, 2020
WHY THE rIGHT HATES LIBERALISM:
One Damn Thing After Another (Jan-Werner Müller, 5/05/20, The Nation)
One potential misunderstanding involves our very notion of liberal democracy. Berman argues that this seemingly self-evident compound combines two concepts potentially in tension with each other. With its collective empowerment of citizens through elections, democracy is not the same as liberalism, which, she holds, is best understood as respect for the rule of law and minorities' rights as well as a commitment to treat all members of the polity as equals.
That is the essence of republican liberty.
