WHY THE 3% AIN'T BLACK:

The words echoed the ones used by late Miami police chief Walter Headley, who issued a 'get tough' policy on black protesters during race riots in the city in the 1960s.





'We haven't had any serious problems with civil uprising and looting,' Headley said at a December 1967 news conference The New York Times reported at the time, 'because I've let the word filter down that when the looting starts, the shooting starts.'





'We don't mind being accused of police brutality,' Headley noted. 'They haven't seen anything yet.'